Moses Kuria now blames Matiang’i for influx of Chinese nationals in Kenya

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Strathmore University during the 10th Annual SME Conference on November 17, 2022 PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Strathmore University during the 10th Annual SME Conference on November 17, 2022 PHOTO | DIANA NGILA





Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary (CS) Moses Kuria has escalated his war on Chinese traders in the country in the wake of the ongoing debate on China Square at Unicity Mall along Thika Road.

On Saturday, Mr Kuria blamed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i for issuing permits to Chinese traders in the country.

His remarks come days after the opening of China Square, which has has become popular with shoppers due to its wide range of products at amazingly cheap prices.

Also read: Moses Kuria calls for ‘take over’ of China Square from Chinese traders

Mr Kuria claims Dr Matiang’i is to blame for the controversy surrounding China Square.

“Dear Fred Okengo Matiangi. Why did you issue work permits to the Chinese traders at China Square at Unicity?” Mr Kuria tweeted.

Dear Fred Okengo Matiangi. Why did you issue work permits to the Chinese traders at China Square at Unicity ? — CS Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) February 25, 2023

China Square is the newest one-stop mall in the country. It has been quickly gaining popularity is currently among the most flooded retailer in Kenya.

The mall, located next to Kenyatta University, gained public attention for creating a versatile shopping centre that some social media users claimed was challenging the dominance of Eastleigh, Kamukunji and Dubois Road in Nairobi’s CBD.

On Friday, the Trade CS urged Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina to buy out the lease of China Square at Unicity Mall along Thika Road and hand it over to Kenyan traders.

“I have today given an offer to Prof Wainaina the VC Kenyatta University to buy out the lease for China Square, Unicity Mall and hand it over to the Gikomba, Nyamakima, Muthurwa & Eastleigh Traders Association. We welcome Chinese investors to Kenya but as manufacturers not traders,” Kuria said.

I have today given an offer to Prof Wainaina the VC Kenyatta University to buy out the lease for China Square, Unicity Mall and hand it over to the Gikomba,Nyamakima, Muthurwa l& Eastleigh Traders Association.We welcome Chinese investors to Kenya but as manufacturers not traders — CS Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) February 24, 2023

Also read: Carol Radull: Sorry guys, I have no jobs to offer you

Small-scale traders from Kamukunji, Eastleigh, Luthuli Avenue and Gikomba are said to be planning to hold a ‘peaceful’ demonstration in the city centre to protest against China Square’s imminent business dominance.

During last year’s campaigns, then Deputy President William Ruto said that if elected president, he would ensure Chinese nationals don’t engage in trade and jobs that can be done by Kenyans.

“Let Chinese nationals roast maize and sell mobile phones. We will deport them all back to their countries. All these activities are for Kenyans. Don’t worry about the foreigners engaged in these activities. We have enough planes to deport them,” Dr Ruto said back then.

Also read: Sakaja sets relocation of city hawkers in motion