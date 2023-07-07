Mr Beast breaks World Record on Threads app with most followers





Popular US-based YouTuber MrBeast has made history as the first individual to amass 1 million followers on the newly launched social media app, Threads.

The app, designed as a text-based chat platform to rival Twitter, garnered significant attention when it amassed over 22 million sign-ups within hours of its release, leaving the app’s creator, Mark Zuckerberg, trailing in MrBeast’s wake.

Under his real name, Jimmy Donaldson, MrBeast gained an impressive following within hours, solidifying his place as one of Threads’ first Guinness World Record holders.

While technically not the very first account to achieve this feat, as business accounts such as Instagram and National Geographic have also reached the milestone, MrBeast’s swift rise to 1 million followers after posting just three times is remarkable.

In his initial post following the app’s launch, MrBeast humorously mused, “Soooooo, how long until we’re also addicted to this app? Lol.” He even called upon his fans to like a post if they believed Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), should appoint him as the CEO of Threads. Adding a touch of wit, MrBeast remarked, “I feel like I’m cheating on Twitter by using this app.”

Threads, branded as a “friendly” alternative to Twitter, allows users to post links, photos, and videos while permitting others to engage with the content through likes, comments, and shares.

Posts are limited to 500 characters, resembling Twitter’s concise format. To facilitate a seamless transition for new users, the app enables them to sign up using Instagram, import profile pictures and bios, and automatically follow the same accounts they follow on Instagram with a single click.

The immense popularity of Threads in its initial hours can be attributed to the staggering user base of Instagram, with over 2 billion active accounts.

Mark Zuckerberg, the second person to reach 1 million Threads followers, acknowledged the importance of maintaining a friendly environment as the app expands, aiming for a different approach than Twitter’s. Zuckerberg believed that prioritizing friendliness would be key to Threads’ success.

With his presence across various social media platforms, MrBeast commands a substantial fan base. Boasting 165 million YouTube subscribers and 38.5 million Instagram followers, he is recognized for his YouTube videos centered around extravagant challenges and stunts. MrBeast currently holds two other Guinness World Records for the most male subscribers on YouTube and is the highest-earning YouTube contributor in 2021, reportedly earning $54 million (£40 million).

Threads, developed by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, provides a platform for real-time conversations resembling Twitter, with the added ability to share posts directly to Instagram Stories. Mark Zuckerberg described the vision for Threads as a “friendly public space for conversation,” aiming to leverage Instagram’s strengths to create a novel experience centered on text, ideas, and open discussions.

