Mugger on the run after stabbing popular entertainer to death in Lucky Summer





Police in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for a suspected mugger who fatally stabbed a popular entertainer at Lucky Summer estate.

According to area residents, the victim, Johnson Karuga aka DJKQ, was on his way home when he was confronted by the suspect.

“The man was heading his way when the suspect approached him demanding that he hands over his phone. When this did not happen, he drew a knife from the pocket and stabbed him,” one resident said.

Mr Karuga raised the alarm attracting members of the public who chased the suspect who managed to escape but left behind the killer weapon.

“He was armed with two knives and he wanted the victim’s mobile phone. Members of the public chased after him but he escaped,” another resident said.

The wife of the deceased, Ms Ann Wanjiku, lamented his untimely and painful death.

“Our sons will miss you so much, who will spoil them like you? Rest well my best brother. Justice must prevail,” Ms Wanjiku said.

In the last two months, there have been an increase in the number of robberies in Lucky Summer area.

In April, two suspected robbers were captured in a CCTV video as they broke into a shop in the dead of the night. The shop is located on the ground floor of a residential building in the area.

