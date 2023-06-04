Mungai Eve speaks on relationship challenges





Content creator Eve Mungai has opened up on how she has maintained a long-lasting relationship with her lover who is commonly referred to as Director Trevor.

In an online interview, Eve admitted that they have their low moments, they never allow it to spill online.

While their relationship has been marred by rumours every now and then of their split, Eve shared that the gossip never holds water as they are always seen together.

“Each and every relationship has its own challenges and I would not say that ours is perfect. We do have our own disagreements, fights but I don’t think we should take them online because we met us I and Trevor as individuals even before the online world,” she said.

“I do not think it is in order everytime we have a disagreement we showcase it online. It is not a side we would like to show as it is our private life.”

In an interview with Eric Omondi (Divalicious), Eve shared that she met her boyfriend when he was still in another relationship. Meeting during a photoshoot in Thika, Eve said that the romance between the two began in the process despite her also being in a relationship.

“We met during a photoshoot in Thika, he was a photographer. We both were in relationships that were not working so we slowly walked out of them.”

They would then start dating two months after meeting. The two love birds have since been together for close to two years now and have not only excelled in their relationship but also in their careers.

They go all out for each other and are never shy about sharing the moments with their fans online. The couple is among Kenya’s biggest online content creators and run a YouTube page that has over 719,000 subscribers with more than 2 million views on their posts.

