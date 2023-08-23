Muwache vitisho! Sifuna hits out at government over Oparanya arrest





Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna says the arrest of former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya is part of a well-orchestrated political witchhunt.

Speaking at the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commision (EACC) offices on August 23, 2023, Sifuna further claimed authorities had denied opposition leaders a chance to access their colleagues, who were holed up in the hands of sleuths for the better part of the day.

The youthful Sifuna suggested the former county boss’s arrest could be a move by the government to create an atmosphere of intimidation within the opposition ranks.

“This is all political fascinations,” said Sifuna, who also linked the arrest with the forthcoming trip by President William Ruto to Western Kenya.

“When the President last visited Western Kenya, residents over there asked tough questions and they tried arresting Vihiga Senator Osotsi whom they accused of attempting to disrupt a presidential function.”

Oparanya was picked by EACC officers for questioning following a day of high drama in which his homes in Kakamega and Nairobi were simultaneously raided.

The raid led to searches that took hours.

Officers later took with them what they said were important documents and computers.

This is the second time in less than two months that Oparanya has been arrested.

On the other occasion, he was reportedly waylaid in his rural home and driven to Kakamega Police station and released hours after recording a statement.

Oparanya who doubles up as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy partly leader, is a strong ally of Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

He served as Kakamega governor for two terms between 2013 and 2022 and is remembered for among other, instilling professionalism and improving hygiene in the town.

A respected political figure in Western Kenya, Oparanya has been at the forefront of anti-government protests aimed at putting pressure on the government to lower the high cost of living.

