My boyfriend and I are happy. But the public won’t meet him – Mammito





Comedian Eunice ‘Mammito’ Wanjiru has revealed details about her current boyfriend and the man behind her pregnancy.

The heavily pregnant comedian says she is currently dating a man who is not in the limelight following her break-up with fellow comedian Butita four years ago.

“He is someone’s son. He is not in the (entertainment) industry and I think that is what I wanted, I wanted someone who does something completely different because I dated in the industry and I preferred not to date in the industry again. I wanted someone who is doing something different, something I don’t understand as long as he is making money for us,” Mammito told TV journalist Betty Kyalo in a recent interview.

Mammito kept her pregnancy a secret until late October this year when she surprised her over one million social media followers and fans with the news that she was expecting her first child.

Hours after teasing fans with her celibacy journey, having kept her relationship private since her split from Butita, Mammito surprised them with a video announcing her pregnancy, taking many by surprise.

Since then, and with many wanting to know the man responsible for the pregnancy, Mammito, in her style, has balanced public curiosity with light-hearted humor about the pregnancy and the circumstances that led to it, without revealing the man.

In the interview with Betty, the comedian maintained that she would not introduce her current boyfriend to the public for fear of scrutiny from the same public.

“I will keep him private because that is what you do in this city of Nairobi because you never know. You go public with him and the next thing you know the public is criticizing him, “Ohh! he is not good looking” and things like that while others are trying to steal him away,” the 31-year-old added.