Nairobi to the world: Syna Shah the youngest multilingual music sensation!





At just 11 years old, London-born Asian sensation Syna Shah has taken the music industry by storm.

Despite growing up in Nairobi, Kenya, Syna’s love for music started at a young age, and she pursued it professionally in 2018.

This multilingual artist can sing in Hindi, English, Swahili and Spanish, leaving her fans in awe. Syna has released ten songs and collaborated with big names in the industry, including Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime Baraza and Agnes Kiunga (aka Aggie the Dance Queen).

One of her biggest hits, “Fly Away” was co-written by Bien and her cover of Ellie Goulding’s “Love Me Like You Do” featured Aggie the Dance Queen.

Syna’s musical journey began when, at the tender age of 5, she began humming and singing songs on her own.

Encouraged by her maternal grandfather, Syna continued singing and took her passion seriously. Her dedication paid off when she met Rameshwar Singh, a video director, at a social gathering in India.

Impressed by Syna’s vocal abilities and her unwavering passion for music, Singh signed on as her video director and helped Syna embark on her professional singing journey.

When she’s not belting out hits, Syna is a Nairobi’s Peponi School student and a brand ambassador for the Dr Choksey Albinism Foundation.

Syna’s talent, passion and hard work inspire all aspiring artists, proving that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing your dreams. This young artist is undoubtedly a rising star to watch in the music industry.

