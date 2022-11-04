Nation Media Group makes leadership changes as it positions itself for digital transformation

Fireworks display at Nation Center on April 26, 2019 as Nation Media Group celebrated 60th year anniversary since it was founded in 1959. Picture by Francis Nderitu

On Friday, the Nation Media Group (NMG) changed its top management to position itself for the digital transformation journey.

While announcing the changes, Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama said the group had engaged Financial Times Strategies to advise on the transformation.

“In order to assure the success of our business in the long term and sustainability of our journalism, we must now turbocharge our efforts to get back on track with the high goals we have set and hold ourselves to,” Mr. Gitagama said.

“To this end, we have engaged FT Strategies, a global successful pioneer and leading subject expert, to support and work with us in this future,” he added.

In the changes, Mr. Joe Ageyo becomes the Group Editorial Director (GED), taking over the mantle from Mr. Mutuma Mathiu.

Mr. Ageyo was, until his appointment, the broadcast editorial director, a post he has been holding since joining the NMG in March.

Mr. Ageyo’s immediate priority, the CEO said, will be the successful delivery of an integrated newsroom. He also takes on the overall responsibility for editorial operations across all platforms.

Mr. Mutuma, who has been serving as the Editor-in-Chief, will now serve as the Consulting Editor.

In the same breath, NMG’s Executive Director of Transformation, Monicah Ndung’u, has been promoted to serve as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). She will, however, continue overseeing the broadcast business as well.

In the realignments, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) post has been created but remains vacant. Mr. Gitagama said he is temporarily holding that position, too, as the group looks out for a substantive CCO.

Once filled, the CCO will be responsible for customer experience and revenue across all platforms.

Group Finance Director Mr. Richard Tobiko will now serve as the group’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

In addition to procurement, finance, production, and distribution, his roles have expanded to include legal and security services oversight.

The changes come against a backdrop of heightened digital transformation the group is undertaking to grow audiences and profits.

The group seeks to turn around its fortunes, walk the digital transformation journey, and reposition itself as a leading content creator in the region.

Mr. Gitagama said the new leadership is meant to drive the group’s digital agenda to raise more revenue.

