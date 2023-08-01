NFT AutoPort Freight unbeaten in Left Foot league after Microsoft Kenya victory

Part of the action between NFT AutoPort Freight vs Microsoft Kenya in the Left Foot League. PHOTO: COURTESY

NFT AutoPort Freight produced a stunning first-half display to sink Microsoft Kenya 3-1 in the Left Foot Sports Corporate League at Sikh Union Club Astro Turf on Forest Road.

AutoPort, who are making their debut in the league, looked the better side in the opening exchanges and deservedly took the lead with only eight minutes played when Nassor Yussuf drilled home from outside the box past the stretching hands of Microsoft goalkeeper.

The newcomers continued to attack their opponents in a bid to extend the lead and doubled the scoreline 16 minutes later when Muhammad Hasan hit the back of the net off a cross from Yussuf, who turned from scorer to creator.

At the start of the second half, it was AutoPort who looked to add to their tally, and it did not take long as Yussuf scored his second of the game and third for his team from close range three minutes after resumption.

Though Microsoft pulled a goal back courtesy of Sunday Obenda in the 55th minute, it was not enough to stop AutoPort from registering their fourth successive victory in the division. This result moves the victors to the top of the table with a maximum of 12 points from four matches.

AutoPort kicked off the season with a resounding 3-0 victory over Astral Aviation, overpowered Nation Media 4-2, then floored Apec Consortium 5-1 in their third match before the 3-1 win against Microsoft.

In another Corporate League fixtures, Nation Media roared to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Astral Aviation.

Meanwhile, in the Social League, Jamhuri Bulls FC came from a goal down to defeat One Africa Logistics 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller while Salim Omar Advocates won the battle of law after defeating Saad Advocates 2-0.

