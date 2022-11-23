Nikita Kering’s Twitter post has nothing do with LGBTQ, manager says





A Twitter post from the Kenyan songbird Nikita Kering has left her followers with many questions.

On Wednesday, Nikita posted her photo, with the caption that she was happy, and healthy. She added a the rainbow and smiling emoji.

The post elicited debate on Twitter as Kenyans Twitter questioned her intention, even as she kept quiet about it.

In an attempt to get the post’s intention from the EX-hit maker herself, the Nairobi News reached out to her manager, Nelly.

Nikita’s manager said that the singer is currently out of the country, and at first, she was surprised but responded later after reaching out to the singer, who is on holiday.

She said that the multiple award-winner posts have nothing to do with the LGBTQ flag, which is rainbow.

“There is no story there or need for clarification. It was just happiness, I can assure you. She’s on holiday, so it’s just joy,” Nelly said.

Early this week, Nikita was featured on the Times Square screen in New York, courtesy of Spotify.

Nikita said after seeing herself on the screen that it was an honour.

Spotify announced Nikita as the EQUAL Ambassador for November, joining the group of featured female artists from the continent, including Muthoni Drummer Queen and Sylvia Ssaru.

She has also been named as COVER and featured artist for the EQUAL Africa playlist on Spotify.

Through Spotify EQUAL Africa Programme, female artists will be provided the support and resources to grow their talent and reach worldwide audiences through multiple playlists.

The 20-year-old songster bagged her first award in 2018 when she featured as the Best New Artiste during the Pulse Music Video Awards (PMVA).

Last year, Nikita received two awards, including the All Africa Music Awards for Best RnB and Soul Artist and All Africa Music Awards for Best Female Artiste East Africa.

