Nimechoka na hii ujinga! Jacque Maribe blasts Eric Omondi over son’s paternity





Media personality Jacque Maribe has addressed the lingering question regarding the paternity of her son whose father is believe to be comedian Eric Omondi.

This after Eric, in an interview with Ankali Ray on Milele FM, spoke of the difficulties involved in establishing the true biological father of Jacque’s son. He said he is soon going to be a father to his first child with his girlfriend Lynne.

“This is the first one, God has blessed me, he is mine,” he said.

In response, Jacque posted a photo that emphasized her moving on, accompanied by the Beyonce song “My Power.”

“Mr and Mrs K were just chilling, then boom. I don’t know why people are calling and texting about someone named Eric talking about you. Let me respond for the last time,” she wrote.

“Nimechoka na hii ujinga. I’ve kept quiet for long. This liar called Eric should come correct or I come with receipts. And that’s on period.”

In a recent interview with Nairobi News, Eric expressed his frustration with the constant judgment from Kenyans.

He cited a post he made in November 2021, addressing the allegations of neglecting his child, which went largely unnoticed.

“I have never been taken seriously regarding the post I made in 2021; it’s still there,” he explained. However, he faced limitations in discussing further details due to restrictions surrounding the matter.

The particular post on Eric’s social media page details his encounter with Jacque back in 2012 when they both worked at Radio Africa. He recounted a one-night encounter with Jacque after a staff party, emphasizing the use of protection.

According to the comedian, months later, Jacque informed him of her pregnancy, to which he requested a DNA test for confirmation. However, she refused his request, leading to ongoing disputes over paternity.

“For seven years, I have begged Jacque to allow us to have a DNA test, and she has continually refused! I don’t mind supporting the child, but if you want me to be fully present and supportive, if you want me to be a father, then we have to do the right thing!” Eric said in the post.

