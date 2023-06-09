Njoro of Papa Shirandula rushed to hospital after morning accident in Rongai





Former Papa Shirandula actor Kenneth Gichoya aka Njoro was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after he was involved in an accident on the newly resurfaced Maasai Lodge Road.

Njoro, who lives in Twala Rongai, was in his car with a passenger and was heading towards Magadi Road when he plunged into a river.

According to witnesses at the scene, Njoro, who made a name for himself on a once-popular TV comedy show, was trying to avoid a boda boda rider who was in his lane and swerved to avoid hitting him and ended up in the river.

“We saw him pass us here and he waved to us, the next thing we heard was that he was involved in an accident,” a shopkeeper told Nairobi News.

Confirming the incident, Kajiado North police commander Hussein Gura, who was at a security baraza with other local security officials in the county, said it was unfortunate that incidents were increasing in the area just months after the road was resurfaced.

The police are yet to speak to the actor. His car was towed to the Ole Kasasi police station.

Residents now want the contractor to put up barriers and more speed bumps along the road.

“We need speed bumps near the river because motorists, especially motorcyclists, are always speeding along the road,” said Susan Kaletye, a resident of the area.

The incident comes just a day after a man was crushed by a lorry while walking.

The road, which has been neglected for years, was recently resurfaced and has been the scene of several road accidents.

The father of two, who once sold sweets as a hawker to support his family, now owns several properties in Rongai.

In an earlier interview, the actor said he met the late Charles Bukeko aka Papa Shirandula while selling sweets at the Kenya National Theatre and offered him a role that changed his life.

Njoro is a jack of all trades. He now runs an entertainment venue, a hardware store and is also into the matatu business.

