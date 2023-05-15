Northlands City: All about former President Uhuru’s estate

Former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, attends a briefing session on the African Union-led Ethiopia peace process on February 9, 2023. PHOTO | PSCU

The construction of an estate associated with former President Uhuru Kenyatta is ongoing in their family land in Ruiru Sub-County.

Dubbed the Northlands City, the development is estimated to cost the family Sh500 billion and will occupy the parcel of land which is 11,576 acres.

A spot check by Nairobi News over the weekend showed how construction workers streamed into the estate entrance through the Kahawa Sukari area gate.

Those who spoke to this reporter said they have been working on the construction site for months.

“We have been working on this project for months now and we are always assured of getting jobs. They do not send anyone away as long as you arrive in time,” said one of the construction workers.

The Kenyatta family decided to take on the project aimed at hosting about 250,000 people, and it will be built in five years.

Located about 15 kilometres from Nairobi City Center, the Northlands City will occupy the vast land between Thika Road and the Eastern Bypass.

Before the construction of the said buildings within the estate kicked off, the farm had the dairy processor Brookside and Gicheha Farm- the family’s livestock-rearing business.

In its plans, 3,570 acres of the land have been earmarked for housing, 3,134 acres for low-density housing, 306 acres for high-density housing, and 130 acres for medium-density residential housing.

The low-density housing segment will have 601 villas and 1,320 townhouses, while the medium-density area is reserved for 670 townhouses and 368 housing units in blocks of flats.

This comes at a time when the farm was attacked by goons who were demanding a share of the piece of land, saying that they had a right to occupy it.

In March 2023, goons breached the fence and slaughtered sheep and goats, while others stole the animals — which they then sold for as little as Ksh2,000 ($15) — and cut down trees with the power saw in an orgy of looting that lasted over 10 hours.

Some erected temporary structures to signify ownership as they chanted in Kiswahili that they were “children of Mau Mau who were also entitled to land”.

Local security officials claimed they were instructed not to respond. Sub-county police bosses were instructed to keep reinforcements on standby to tackle rioters in Nairobi.

