NTV journalist recounts harrowing encounter during Kericho protests





NTV reporter, Winnie Chepkemoi, covering the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition protests in Kapsoit centre was attacked and injured by goons while on duty.

When she woke up on Monday, March 27, 2023, like other work days, her morning hours was filled with routine news items.

Little did she know that she would be making news herself.

Also read: Singer Muigai wa Njoroge foresaw Uhuru property attacks in hit song

The chaos started in the afternoon, and the reporter jumped into a taxi to get to the scene as quickly as possible.

Upon her arrival, the reporter witnessed the goons searching vehicles and checking identification cards to ascertain that those using the route were from the local community.

“Once I reached there, I saw people from the community moving around searching the vehicles and I quickly pulled out my camera to capture the scene,” Ms Chepkemoi said.

“While I was still capturing the scene, I heard the rowdy youths saying that I was one of the enemies…One man asked, ‘Who are you?’”

According to Ms Chepkemoi, the rowdy youths harassed her, knocked her down several times, and injured her leg.

She attempted to identify herself as a journalist, but they could not hear of it or even look at her media tag.

Also read: Pro-govt blogger Gordon Opiyo narrates ordeal in the hands of police

The journalist was taken to Siloam Hospital in Kericho town for treatment and later reported the matter to Kapsoit Police Station under OB number 32/27/03/2023.

Nairobi, the center stage of the demonstrations, saw several local and foreign journalists facing hostility from both protesters and police.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) criticized the attack on journalists and called for immediate investigations to bring those involved to book.

Ms. Chepkemoi has been in the media industry for some time, covering the Kericho County area.

The incident highlights the dangers journalists face while covering demonstrations and protests and the need for more protection for journalists in their line of duty.

The attack on journalists covering the protests is unacceptable, and the perpetrators should be held accountable.

Also read: Mass action that attacks media threatens democracy