Oburu asked Kenyans to vote for his beautiful granddaughter and KOT reacted

Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga (left) and his granddaughter Gizel Zilpa, an upcoming beauty queen. PHOTOS | JOSEPH KANYI and COURTESY

Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga (left) and his granddaughter Gizel Zilpa, an upcoming beauty queen. PHOTOS | JOSEPH KANYI and COURTESY





Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has excited the online community with an appeal to the public to support his granddaughter who was participating in a beauty pageant, the 2022 Mr and Miss Mbita.

The 21-year-old Gizel Zilpa is seeking to become the next Miss Mbita and is currently in second position, according to provisional voting results on the pageant’s official website.

“Good morning please vote for my grandchild Gizel Zilpa. Voting is daily,” Senator Oginga tweeted.

Also read: President Museveni’s son Muhoozi now issues public ‘apology’ to Jesus Christ

But judging from the comments, there are those who were more than interested in just voting for the upcoming beauty queen. A few men went as far as asking for the young lady’s hand in marriage from the senator.

And there are those who wondered whether Senator Oginga, like his younger brother Raila Odinga, would also challenge the outcome of the beauty pageant results should Gizel fail to bag the crown.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans on Twitter:

“Voted already, can we begin dowry negotiations?” asked Wesley Langat to which the Senator responded by saying he will first consult Gizel.

“Even your grandchildren are now in UDA,” laughed Kevin Kiumbe in reference to Gizel’s yellow (UDA colours) gown for her official pageant competition photo.

Also read: Sarah Michelloti throws shade at Harmonize as he nurses heartbreak

“Hii familia! Kwani mutabebesha Wajaluo mizigo ya kila aina jameni? (This family! Will you always give the Luos all kinds of baggage to carry for real?),” asked David Mburu.

“The name Odinga doesn’t bond well with the word vote, loss will be the end result,” said Nahashon Gicheha.

“And for those who have no godfathers and are beautiful?” posed Oscar James.

“We voted you to the senate today your grandchild when will you let us rest?” asked Vincent Bwakali.

“Her beauty has made me vote for her,” said Lautaro Parejo.

Also read: Drama as Kajala and Harmonize fight over car ownership