President Museveni’s son Muhoozi now issues public ‘apology’ to Jesus Christ
General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the controversial son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, has issued an end-of-year apology to God asking for forgiveness for his anger.
After an eventful year in which he rubbed several people the wrong way, Muhoozi has publicly admitted that he has been having anger issues.
In his tweets, Muhoozi said he is naturally a peaceful person, adding that it takes a lot of aggression to get him riled up.
In his most recent controversial tweets, Muhoozi claimed that if he was Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, he would have captured Kyiv within two weeks, terming it as a small trading center.
However, hours later Muhoozi was humbled, if his tweets were anything to go by.
“I want to ask all of you for forgiveness. Jesus Christ, our God, is a peacemaker. I ask Him for forgiveness for my anger lately.”
I want to ask all of you for forgiveness. Jesus Christ, our God, is a peacemaker. I ask Him for forgiveness for my anger lately.
— Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) December 13, 2022
Also read: Sarah Michelloti throws shade at Harmonize as he nurses heartbreak
With his opinions affecting his relations with those he is targeting, Muhoozi seems to have done some introspection before issuing his public apology.
In early October Muhoozi threatened to capture Nairobi then sarcastically asked for ideas of where in Nairobi he should settle one he is done with the take over.
In another tweet, he claimed that his ‘big brother’ former President Uhuru Kenyatta disappointed him for not seeking a third term in office.
He also suggested that the retired head of state should have borrowed a leaf from his father President Museveni who has benefitted twice from constitutional change.
Also read: Drama as Kajala and Harmonize fight over car ownership
Muhoozi would then come out in strong support of Egypt, riling the Ethiopian government at a time when it was in a bitter dispute with Egypt over a mega dam being built on a tributary of the River Nile.
He later hailed the “unconquerable spirit” of the Tigrayan forces involved in a brutal war with Ethiopia’s federal troops, saying “those who raped our Tigrayan sisters and killed our brothers must be punished!”
Not done, Muhoozi turned to Ugandan journalists saying he would crush them for what he termed as attacking the ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM).
“For some of those journalists that like to abuse us… let me say. Nobody will protect you when we come to power! You’ll feel us soon. We will crush you!” he tweeted.
Also read: Security glitch that can let you spy on your partner’s phone