President Museveni’s son Muhoozi now issues public ‘apology’ to Jesus Christ





General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the controversial son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, has issued an end-of-year apology to God asking for forgiveness for his anger.

After an eventful year in which he rubbed several people the wrong way, Muhoozi has publicly admitted that he has been having anger issues.

In his tweets, Muhoozi said he is naturally a peaceful person, adding that it takes a lot of aggression to get him riled up.

In his most recent controversial tweets, Muhoozi claimed that if he was Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, he would have captured Kyiv within two weeks, terming it as a small trading center.

However, hours later Muhoozi was humbled, if his tweets were anything to go by.

“I want to ask all of you for forgiveness. Jesus Christ, our God, is a peacemaker. I ask Him for forgiveness for my anger lately.”

With his opinions affecting his relations with those he is targeting, Muhoozi seems to have done some introspection before issuing his public apology.

In early October Muhoozi threatened to capture Nairobi then sarcastically asked for ideas of where in Nairobi he should settle one he is done with the take over.

In another tweet, he claimed that his ‘big brother’ former President Uhuru Kenyatta disappointed him for not seeking a third term in office.

He also suggested that the retired head of state should have borrowed a leaf from his father President Museveni who has benefitted twice from constitutional change.

Muhoozi would then come out in strong support of Egypt, riling the Ethiopian government at a time when it was in a bitter dispute with Egypt over a mega dam being built on a tributary of the River Nile.