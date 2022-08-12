ODM sweeps all seats in Kisumu County





It was an all-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) affair in Kisumu, with the party clinching all three top county seats in Tuesday’s polls. Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o brushed off opponents to earn himself a second term.

Governor Nyong’o (ODM) polled 319,957 votes against his closest rival, Kisumu ex-governor Jack Ranguma of the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG), who got 100,600 votes.

In the results announced by county returning officer Solomon Mudanya, Mrs Awuor Beryl Meso, the only independent candidate in the race, received 3,383 votes, while Mr Erick Osenya of the United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) garnered 2,705 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Nyong’o thanked voters for giving him a second chance, promising to deliver on his promises.

“We laid down the foundation in the last five years and now it is time to complete what we started by finishing pending projects,” he said.

He also lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga for the national government projects initiated in the county, such as the Kisumu port, improved roads, revamped railway lines and the coming special economic zone in Miwani.

Mr Odinga’s younger sister, Ruth Odinga, was also elected the third Kisumu woman representative with 304,493 votes, beating Valentine Otieno (MDG), who got 80,117 votes. Dr Rose Kisia (independent) had 36,692 votes and Philgona Ayugi (UDA) 7,825.

Ms Odinga once served as Kisumu deputy governor under Mr Ranguma. She was the director of special programmes under Governor Nyong’o before resigning to seek an elective seat.

She initially hinted that she would run against Prof Nyong’o but later opted to contest the Woman Rep seat. She received her ticket after defeating prominent women politicians in ODM primaries.

At the same time, prominent lawyer Prof Tom Ojienda has been voted the new Kisumu Senator with a whopping 413,121 votes against Jubilee’s Prof Enos Okolo, who garnered 15,575. Mr Ojienda has over two decades of experience in the corridors of justice and has handled numerous high-profile cases.

