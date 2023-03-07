Parents storm Upper Hill School to take their kids home after cholera outbreak





Parents of pupils at Upper Hill School in Nairobi on Tuesday morning stormed the learning institution demanding to be allowed to take their children home following the hospitalisation of 16 students were over the weekend in a suspected cholera outbreak.

Some 60 students were reported to have been treated and discharged.

The parents camped outside the school gate after the administration denied them entry.

“The parents want access to the school so that they can see their children who were taken ill over the weekend after the cholera outbreak at the school. The school administration has turned down the parents’ request,” a source within the school told Nairobi News.

Meanwhile, Nairobi City County Director of Public Communications Ms Beryl Okundi told Nairobi News that they are aware of the situation and are waiting for the results of the samples which were taken on Monday.

“The county is aware of this matter. A team was sent out yesterday (Monday) to conduct tests on possible causes. We will know today,” she said.

According to reports, several students began vomiting and complaining of stomach upsets after eating rice, beans and beef on Friday. The students said the meal they were served had a foul smell.

Thirteen students are admitted at South B Hospital, while three others are receiving medical care at the Savannah Hospital.

This even as the Ministry of Education has raised alarm over an acute water shortage that has struck schools within Nairobi County.

Ministry of Health data shows that Nairobi has recorded over 500 cholera cases since October 2022, with 85 fatalities.

Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration and even death if untreated. It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with the cholera bacterium.

When a person consumes contaminated food or water, the bacteria releases toxins in the intestines that produce severe diarrhoea.

Symptoms of cholera can begin as soon as a few hours or as long as five days after infection. Symptoms are often mild but sometimes they are very serious.

About one in 20 people infected has severe watery diarrhoea accompanied by vomiting, which can quickly lead to dehydration.

Although many infected people may have minimal or no symptoms, they can still contribute to the spread of the infection.

Last month, the Director General for health, Patrick Amoth, said five counties have managed to control the outbreak while nine still have active cases.

“The cases are coming down and I am confident that with efforts from partners, we will soon put the situation under control,” he said.

