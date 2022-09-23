Police officer attached to KBC arrested after stabbing colleague





A police officer attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) was arrested by his colleagues after he stabbed Mr John Kithaka while they were at their residence.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, Mr James Lutoma who is attached to the Kenya Broadcasting Channel (KBC) allegedly assaulted Mr Kithaka.

Police officers attached to the Central Division in Nairobi managed to nab the suspect but he never revealed why he decided to stab his colleague using a kitchen knife.

“The victim sustained serious injuries and he was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital where he was admitted in a stable condition.

The scene was visited and a kitchen knife was recovered and kept as an exhibit. The suspect was kept under custody,” the report read in part.

Meanwhile, a police officer attached to Kikuyu Police Station in Kiambu County was nabbed by his colleagues for harassing members of the public.

Police say that Ms Mercel Weke reported to the station at 7 pm as the night guard but left the office two and a half hours later.

“He was nabbed harassing members of the public and he had even cocked the rifle while threatening to shoot them.

The said officer was disarmed and escorted to the station where he was booked. After a while the said officer grabbed the Occurrence Book (OB) from the report desk and ran away with it towards Kikuyu town,” the report read in part.

His colleagues ran after him and managed to recover the said OB book in the Makutano area where it was established that he was intoxicated.

For the last three years, the National police service has raised concerns over officers who are suffering silently from mentally illness.

Inspector of Police Hillary Mutyambai in a statement issued recently said that a total of 2000 police officers in the country were mentally unfit to serve in the service.

In July this year, he said that the findings were established after medical examinations were conducted on police officers.

“We have subjected all the officers to medical examinations, and to our surprise, we got a big number. We isolated almost 2,000 police officers who are unfit to do their law enforcement work,” said Mr Mutyambai.

It is worth noting that already the process to manage the mental status of men in uniform kicked off last year.

The police IG highlighted the importance of having stable officers in the service, pointing out the high risk posed especially when the officers are in the custody of guns.

