Police recover deadly weapons from four suspects in Garissa





Four people who were in possession of deadly weapons were on April 30, 2023, arrested by police officers in Garissa County.

The four identified as Osman Yussuf Gure, 40, Ali Farah Dagane, 39, Ahmed Mohamed Gedi, 29, and Abdullahi Ali Omar, 38, were nabbed in a joint operation carried out by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Administrative Police Officer attached to the Border Unit and regular police officers.

In a statement, the DCI said that the four were nabbed within Nuno Area of Garissa County and it remains unclear where they were taking the weapons.

In a surreptitious operation conducted by officers from AP’s elite Border Police Unit, 4 AK-47 assault rifles, over 540 rounds of 7.62x39mm calibre, machetes, ballistic helmets, military fatigues among other weapons were recovered from the four suspects,” the statement read in part.

The DCI said that the four were arrested following intelligence reports which had been issued by members of the public over their activities.

The members of the public informed AP officer attached to Modika Camp in Garissa complaining of suspicious men who were driving inside a white Toyota Probox registration number KDL 610A.

Immediately after receiving the information, the officer commanding Modika Camp mobilized his officers who swiftly acted and intercepted the four.

“Detectives are yet to establish the mission of the four suspects who were armed with the deadly arsenal and are currently grilling them at a highly guarded location,” the DCI said.

“DCI commends the swift action by the officers based at Modika, as the weapons would have had a devastating effect had they been used against innocent civilians,” the statement further added.

The incident took place barely a month after a section of leaders in Garissa called on various security organs to act over cases of insecurity in the area.

The leaders who included Garissa Township MP Dekow Mohamed, Township MCA Hussein Dakane and his Iftin counterpart Mustapha Abdirashid took issue with the rising cases of mugging, stabbing, house break-ins and phone snatching.

Speaking at Iftin during a food distribution exercise courtesy of the KCB, the leaders regretted that it had taken the security organs long to arrest the situation.

