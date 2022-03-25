Police seek order to arrest Chinese suspected for assault, fraud





Police have obtained orders to break into a Chinese businessman’s residence in Nairobi and arrest him for assaulting and seriously injuring his compatriot whom they are entangled in a fraud case pending in court.

Sergeant Joram Karari of Kilimani police station obtained orders at Kibera law courts to break into Zhu Jin Ping house at 9 Planet apartments in the area and arrest him for the offence of grievous harm.

In his miscellaneous application filed at the court, Karani said that Ping is the occupant of the house and is suspected to be hiding there while planning to escape and flee the country.

“The suspect committed the offence on March 20, 2022 around 8pm after luring the complainant Li Xia a Chinese national whom they have a case of obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to section 313 of the penal code vide criminal case number E2054/2021 pending before Kibera law courts,” stated Karari in his miscellaneous application filed at the court.

“The complainant went to Galaxy Entertainment room number V805 where she found Ping with four other Chinese men and they started talking about the case pending before court. After talking, the complainant was attacked by Ping and another Chinese among the four where she sustained serious injuries on the head and left hand.”

Karani said the victim is admitted at the Nairobi Hospital in serious condition.

The orders were granted by senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua.