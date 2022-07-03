Policewoman arrested on robbery charges





A police woman attached to Quarry police post in Embakasi, Nairobi has been arrested on accusations of engaging in a series of robberies in Mombasa.

Ms Hellen Wanjiru Wamweu was nabbed alongside two civilians identified as Mr Harrison Marube Biko and Fredrick Gatheri, both residents of Nairobi.

“National Police Service attached to Mombasa Central police station while acting on a tip off managed to arrest Ms Wanjiru for the offence of robbery,” a police report seen by Nairobi News reads in part.

The trio are said to have attempted to rob a civilian within Mama Ngina Drive in Mombasa town.

Officers tried to pursue them but they managed to escape using a Mercedes Benz of registration number KDE 711Q.

However, they were cornered in the same vehicle last weekend even though the registration number had been changed to KCB 363R.

“Upon thorough search, a pair of handcuffs belong to Ms Wanjiru was recovered,” the report further revealed.

The vehicle was then towed to Central police station and the suspects have been placed in custody pending investigations.

The trio are set to be arraigned in court on July 4.