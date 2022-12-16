President Ruto promises 5000 government services online in six months

President William Ruto looks on during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, DC, on December 15, 2022. AFP PHOTO

President William Ruto has promised that 5000 government services will be accessible online in a period of six months. The head of state said as a result, Kenyans in the diaspora will be able to access government services without trouble.

Speaking in Washington DC on Friday, President Ruto also making government services online will help do away with long queues.

“To ensure that Kenyans are getting better government services, we will ensure that 5000 government services are accessible online in a period of six months. This will help solve the issues of Kenyans making very long ques to be served,” said Ruto.

The president noted that currently only 300 government services are available online.

“We want to digitize all services in the country. We want to help Kenyans get services at their comfort zone,” President Ruto said.

Early last month, the president, after attending a micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) roundtable in Nairobi, reiterated his government’s commitment to digitizing services.

He said the concept of the digital superhighway, would make work cost effective such that Kenyans will be able work with the government from the comfort of their homes.

“We want to ensure that you can get every service online without having to travel to any office,” the president said, adding that his government is committed to invest 40 billion in the digital superhighway.

During the Jamhuri Day celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium on Monday, President said that his government will install 100,000km of digital highway in the form of fiber optic cables to bring internet access to all parts of the country.

“We have a target of one million jobs in our technology division. We’ve had an open conversation with our technology and digital space leaders in Kenya. It’s important that we all understand the importance of technology and the place of innovation for the future,” he said.

