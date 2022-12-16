The late Ken Okoth’s baby mama graduates





The late Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s baby mama Ann Thumbi has graduated. Ms Thumbi who was nominated to represent women in Nyeri County Assembly for the 2022-2027 period, graduated from the University of Nairobi from the School of Political Science.

Having served as the nominated MCA in Nairobi, Thumbi was among thousands of grandaunts who graduated from the university on Thursday.

Also read: Akothee’s daughter Celly Rue shows off her new car

Prior to her contesting to represent women in Nyeri, she had thrown her hat in the political ring earlier this year, seeking to become a Member of Parliament for the Tetu constituency in Nyeri.

However, she lost to Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto during the United Democratic Party nominations and retreated to focus on coordinating campaigns for President William Ruto. Thumbi was thrust into the limelight in 2019 following the death of the former Kibra MP. During the funeral ceremony, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko revealed that she and the MP had a child together, adding that Okoth had requested the Jubilee party to nominate her to the Nairobi County Assembly in 2017.

Also read: Gospel singer Size 8 blasted for allegedly cancelling appointment with “gay” stylist

Last year, she had moved to court seeking to have it block Parliament from releasing any funds to the widow of the late Okoth. The MCA filed a case seeking maintenance for the child and an upfront payment of Sh148,000 in school fees arrears.

Thumbi said that her son needed fees and upkeep and if the court did not move quickly and order payment of reasonable upkeep, the minor might be discontinued from school.

The MCA argued, in her application, that she is apprehensive that the MP’s widow Monica Lavender might disinherit her child.

Also read: Ex-child star Malik Lemmy a.k.a Govi on fame, Machachari and comeback in crime thriller

She accused Monica of failing to disclose to her Okoth’s key assets or give her an indication of the value of the funds held in his bank accounts. According to the court papers, despite Thumbi’s lawyers reaching out to the widow, she had allegedly not informed them about the status of the estate.

Also, read our top stories today:

More pain for Kenyans as power tokens prices rise

6 savage catch phrases used by Kenyans in 2022

Why you should avoid using your phone just before you go to bed

US-based Kenyan man’s unique obituary intrigues netizens