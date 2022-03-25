Radio queen Shix Kapienja joins NTV





Media personality Shix Kapienga has made a comeback to the mainstream media.

Born Nancy Wanjiku Karanja, the actress will be hosting Jamdown a reggae show that airs each Saturday on NTV.

“Now you know, let’s link up on Saturday ndani ya @ntvjamdown 10pm-12pm alongside @ruffestdjmoh for some cool reggae vibes,” she confirmed the news on her socials.

The radio queen has been missing in action since she quit Hot 96 FM in 2020.

She’s since concentrated on acting, featuring in different films including Uradi and Baba Twins.

Baba Twins is a comedy-drama that revolves around Wamz, a young carefree airline hostess who is thrust into motherhood and has to raise multiples while navigating nanny drama and Tony, her socialite baby daddy who is not ready to be a dad.

“Uradi” is a film based on a true story that highlights the plight of the Kenyan youth who are easily lured into crime, drugs and radicalization.

Uradi revolves around Komu a young man (played by Bilal Mwaura) who leaves his rural home for admission into a University in Nairobi.