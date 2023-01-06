Azimio governors meeting Ruto have not defected, Raila says

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition party leader Raila Odinga at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on December 7, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition party leader Raila Odinga at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on December 7, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has asked the media to desist from writing what he has termed as misleading stories about Azimio governors defecting to Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The opposition leader said governors affiliated to his coalition who have been meeting and welcoming President William Ruto in their respective counties should not be perceived as political defectors.

Speaking in Mombasa, the ODM leader said he has given his approval for the governors to work with President Ruto.

“I want to warn journalists against writing misleading stories about Azimio governors defecting. Meeting President Ruto or welcoming the Head of State does not mean that they are no longer with us,” Mr Odinga said, noting that Azimio remains steadfast.

“Azimio is alive and going. Iko imara kama simba (It’s as bold as a lion). Journalists should not confuse that with defection,” he said adding that Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir is still in the coalition.

His sentiment came just a few days after President Ruto rounded off his four-day tour of the Coast.

The president outlined his plans for addressing the challenges in the region, including water shortage, drug abuse and a shattered economy.

The head of state assured the region that his government is committed to eradicating the widespread drug abuse. He also announced that he had constituted a multiagency security team to go after drug cartels.

“We will eradicate illicit drugs and help our youths from the bondage of alcoholism and drug abuse,” the president said.

