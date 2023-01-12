Rally driver Maxine Wahome now being investigated for her boyfriend’s murder

Rally driver Maxine Muringo Wahome when she appeared before a Nairobi court. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

Celebrity rally driver Maxine Wahome is now being investigated for murder of her late boyfriend Assad Khan.

State prosecutor James Gachoka on Thursday told the Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi that circumstances in the matter have changed following the death of rally driver Assad Khan.

“The circumstances in this investigation have changed following the death of the Assad last December. Maxine is now being investigated for murder and grievous harm. I request the matter to be mentioned in 14 days,” Gachoka told the court.

He said police are yet to receive DNA results from the government chemist and other crucial reports.

Ms Wahome’s lawyer Steve Kimathi said his client has complied with the court directions and that she has been reporting every Thursday.

Mr Khan’s family has engaged lawyer Cliff Ombeta to represent them in the case.

“We have written to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to further investigate some areas we feel as a family need to be covered,” Mr Ombeta said.

The magistrate directed that the case be mentioned January 30, 2023 for further directions. He also directed Ms Wahome to continue reporting to the investigating officer every Thursday.

Mr Khan died in hospital a few days after being fatally assaulted on December 12, 2022 at his Kileleshwa residence.

After the incident, he was admitted at Nairobi Hospital and later transferred to Avenue Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries December 18, 2023.

