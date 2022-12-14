Revealed: Kajala still in possession of the Range Rover Harmonize is demanding





Tanzanian bongo flava artiste Harmonize’s ex-lover Fridah Kajala is still in possession of her gifted Range Rover despite the looming ownership tussle between the two.

A video posted by Wasafi presenter, Diva, shows Kajala calling her puppy with the camera panning to the side where the Range Rover with custom-made number plate is seen.

The car was an apology gift from Harmonize after she first broke off their relationship when the artiste allegedly seduced Kajala’s daughter Paula Kajala.

After realising his ‘mistake’, the Matatizo hit maker embarked on a journey to woe Kajala back, going above and beyond everything just to show how sorry he was and how much of a changed man he was.

He would then gift Kajala two brand new Range Rovers, erect a billboard and tattoo Kajala’s face on his leg. After Kajala forgave him and they reunited, Harmonize moved swiftly and popped the question.

The two would then serve as couple goals, posting photos of their tours and also working out in the gym.

Additionally, Harmonize appointed Kajala as the Chief Executive Officer of his record label – Konde Music Worldwide.

Kajala would then update her Instagram bio that she was a wife and manager to Harmonize. But she has since deleted that bit after their recent breakup. With the two now not following each other on the app, Kajala also deleted all the photos she had previously posted with her ex-lover.