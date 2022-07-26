REVEALED: The gift that ‘ruined’ comedian Flaqo’s face

Kenyan comedian Erastus Otieno aka Flaqo, who is best known for his Mama Otis character. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan comedian Erastus Otieno aka Flaqo, who is best known for his Mama Otis character. PHOTO | COURTESY





Comedian Flaqo Raz has opened up on an incident when a fan gifted him soap which after using caused him to develop acne like rashes on his face that only left dark marks afterwards.

Sharing via his Instagram stories through an interactive question and answer session, one curious fan asked the comedian what he did to get rid of his acne problem, a question to which FLaqo answered by saying it was not an acne situation as he was simply given soap that reacted terribly with his skin.

“It was not purely acne, sometime in 2020 I was given soap, by someone who said ‘I be a fan’. The soap had Kojic acid that burnt my face badly. It left me with black spots, that’s why my face suddenly had patches, but now it’s much much better,” read Flaqo’s response.

Attached to the post was an old photo the content creator shared of himself before he had the incident where he is seen with a rather fair skin.

Just a month ago, the comedian whose real name is Erastus Otieno opened up about a health condition that saw him struggle at night for over seven months.

Through his Instagram stories, Flaqo said his body kept swelling at night and he kept canceling plans as he could not go out.

“I had bad allergies(hives/urticaria) since 2014 bruh I talked about it 7 months ago, I could not sleep every night due to discomfort I could not shoot consistently, my body was always swelling daily, could not go out, was always canceling plans,” Flaqo wrote.

The comic, however, said taking life easy has smoothened his recovery process and for three months there have been no allergy signs noting that mental health was key in the development.

“Ever since, I took life easy, no stress, pray, mental health checks, the allergies disappeared. It’s been three months and no sign of allergy. Attending to your mental health is key man,” Flaqo concluded.