Rigathi Gachagua mourns brother

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (second left) and Cabinet Secretary for Education Prof George Magoha (right) join students of Kisii National Polytechnic students on stage during their performance at the Kenya National Music Festival in Kisumu on September 23, 2022. PHOTO | ANTHONY NJAGI

Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is mourning his older brother who passed away on September 24, 2022.

In an announcement via his socials, the DP expressed shock his sibling namely Jack Rehani had passed on days after they had met and spent quality time.

“You were so happy, jovial, and full of life. We shared beautiful moments of our life back in the village. I had the opportunity to thank you for paying my school fees in high school,” the DP recalled.

The second in command also revealed he had relinquished his role as the leader of their larger Kirigo family after he ascended to his current position, leaving it to the late Rerani to take over.

“We agreed on your enhanced role to lead the Kirigo family in view of my national duties. We parted happily and agreed that I would come home after we settle down to discuss family matters. Little did I know that those beautiful moments we shared would be our last.”

The statement went on to reveal that DP Gachagua was the last among the Kirigo sons and Rerani’s death was a huge loss to bear.

“My heartfelt condolences to your family, the Kirigo family, the larger Gachagua family, and the extended Rerani family. May the almighty God give your wife and son the strength to bear the loss. I love you big the way you have always loved me.”

Besides celebrating his success at the August 2022 polls, It’s been a tough time at a personal level for the DP.

In May 2022, DP Gachagua he lost his elder brother, James Rerani Gachagua after a long illness.

And in February 2017, the DP lost another brother, Nderitu Gachagua who was until his death serving as the governor for Nyeri county.

