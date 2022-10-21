RIP: Kenyans pay moving tribute to veteran broadcaster George Opiyo





Veteran broadcaster George Opiyo has passed on. Mr Opiyo died on Wednesday, 19, 2022, at the Nairobi Hospital, where he was hospitalized for the past 2 weeks.

The Ministry of Information, Communication and Digital Economy recalled the late Opiyo’s service as the Director of Information- Kenya, where he served many years before his retirement.

“Director of Public Communications Practioners and the Kenya News Agency (KNA) officers continue to mourn the late Opiyo who professionally mentored most of them and supported their professional progression,” read part of the ministry’s condolence message.

While mourning the fallen journalist, radio maestro Fred Ombachi Machoka said, “The young generation might not know of him, on the other hand the older generation will not require any introduction, this was a legend in broadcasting terms!”

“The man introduced L’Orchestre Les Mangelepa to Kenyans via Jojo Productions.”

Mr Opiyo is famed for writing on Saturday Edition and broadcasting on the Voice of Kenya (VOK) English service.

MCSK boss Ezekiel Mutua also paid tribute on Facebook, saying, “Oh. . .this is sad. George was my predecessor in the Department of Information, where I served as Director between 2007 and 2011. He was a great man. May his soul rest in peace.”

A Facebook fan identified by the online user name Diana Mercy wrote a moving tribute to the late Opiyo.

She recalled how the latter was generous and kind-hearted.

“In my childhood days I met a man. People called him director, a very kind man, very generous. He actually bought me the first toughees shoes I wore on my 9th birthday when granny used to supply food to his mansion in Awasi.”

Adding, “On that day before he offered me the shoes he said ‘Ladies please work hard and take care of your grandparent. Do you see how your grandma/grandpa has worked so hard to take care of you?”

Having finished high school, Ms Mercy recalls she used to meet the late Opiyo on the streets, and he would greet her.

“He couldn’t remember me, but I was also afraid of reminding him who I was because I felt I didn’t fulfil his dream for me; today, he is no more… I’m in pain because he died before I could fulfil that dream… Rest in Peace Wakili George Opiyo.”

