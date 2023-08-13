Ronaldo ‘thrilled’ to win Al Nasser trophy

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his Al Nasser teammates after winning the Arab Cup Champions Cup. PHOTO: COURTESY

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his ‘excitement and pride’ after winning a title in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

The Portuguese forward, who is among the most popular and successful footballer of all time, led Al-Nassr to the Arab Club Champions Cup on August 12, 2023, thanks to a 2-1 win over rivals Al-Hilal.

The ex-Real Madrid forward scored twice to help his team achieve the feat.

It is his first trophy with the Saudi Arabian club since he joined from Manchester United in December 2022.

“Extremely proud to help the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time!,” the 37-year old reacted in a tweet.

“Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my family and friends for always being by my side!

“Fantastic support from our fans! This also belongs to you!”

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr nicked the win despite playing for more than an hour with just 10 men.

Brazilian winger Michael headed Al-Hilal in front early in the second half before Al Nassr were reduced to 10 players for a last-man foul by Abdulelah Al-Amri in the 71st minute.

But Ronaldo equalized to force extra time before netting again to complete a dramatic turnaround.

Alowais was called upon on two more occasions before half-time.

He kept out a powerful 20-yard effort from Abdullah Al Khaibari before thwarting Ronaldo from close range.

After being second best during the first half, Al-Hilal took the lead five minutes into the second period.

Michael opened the scoring with a diving header before imitating Ronaldo’s famous ‘SIU’ goal celebration. Ronaldo would later respond.

Al Nassr’s hopes of a comeback appeared to be fading when center-back Al-Amri was dismissed.

But Al Nassr defied their numerical disadvantage to draw level almost immediately after going down to 10 men when Sultan Al-Ghannam’s low cross set up Ronaldo, who celebrated by waving is finger directly at Michael.

Ronaldo who is expected to pocket up to Sh30 billion for playing in Saudi Arabia in 2023, arrived in the Gulf in the back of a successful career in Europe, where he won the English, Spanish and Italian leagues in the past decade.

He also won the UEFA Champions League in England and Spain and was voted the world’s best player a couple of times along the way.

His move appeared to lead the way for several big name players to transfer from Europe to Saudi Arabia. Those who have followed suit include his teammate Saido Mane Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante, Saido Mane, Edoaurd Mendy, Roberto Firminho, Alex Telles, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Jordan Henderson and Riyard Mahrez.

