Rotimi: Why Vanessa and I are not stopping at baby number two





American actor Rotimi now says that he is looking forward to having more children with his partner Vanessa Mdee.

Rotimi explained to his fans that being an only child he wants his firstborn son Seven to have more people he can depend on.

Also, the gap between his son and unborn child is small because he wants his children to be able to relate to each other and share life experiences.

“So I am working out right now and I am just thinking like the number one question has like, yoh why have kids back to back? And for me, I grew up an only child so I want my son to have someone that he can count on and he knows they are going to be there for him, that she looks at her right and she knows she has an older brother who is going through the same thing at the same age,” Rotimi said.

“You know and like I did not want that six, seven gap, so I wanted them to be very close in age and V understood and she wanted the same thing you know and I felt like having that companion will matter when they are older,” he said.

The couple announced in November that they are expecting their second child.

Rotimi and Mdee welcomed their first child, Seven, in September last year, they shared the news still on their social media after they both posted a photo of their hands and that of their then-newborn child.

Just a few months after the birth of Seven, the Tanzanian songbird hinted at having baby number 2.

Rotimi and Vanessa got engaged in December 2020. Earlier this year, Rotimi disclosed why he engaged the Tanzanian beauty, citing her principles.

On The Pivot Podcast, Rotimi noted that he went for an African woman since they are submissive to their husbands.

