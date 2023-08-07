Ruto asks Nyeri residents to ‘punish’ in-law Murkomen if he fails to build roads





President William Ruto shared a light moment with Nyeri residents after asking them he to hold Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen accountable if he fails to improve the standard of roads in the area.

Speaking at the launch of Ichamara – Rutune road, the Head of State claimed the political handshake between president Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga dented the government’s plans to rehabilitate and construct roads in the area.

Ruto argued that CS Murkomen, whose better half is reportedly from the area, had no choice other than to improve the standard of roads.

“I hear Murkomen got his wife from this area. He is your in-law. I have told him if he fails to build this road, come and get your child (his wife) and his children. If someone brings you problems, you should also cause him problems. And I know people from this region, when a wife leaves she goes with her children,” said the President, amid laughter from the residents.

He added, “So we have agreed that within six months, this road should be fully tarmacked up to Mihuti.”

Reiterating President Ruto’s remarks, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said Murkomen’s choices are two; he either builds the road or his wife comes back home.

On his part, CS Murkomen assured his in-laws that he would build all the roads in the Mukurweini constituency as well as those in Nyeri county.

“We have a deficit of 700 kilometers in Nyeri and 100km in this constituency since the previous regime concentrated more on politics than building roads. I assure you our president and deputy that I will work with leaders from this county to ensure that the necessary roads are built,” he said.

Murkomen met the love of his life, Gladys Wanjiru at the University of Nairobi where they both studied law.

In a past interview, he said that she was the first to land a job opportunity and supported him as he struggled to find his footing.

“I married my classmate at the University of Nairobi. We met in 2000 and got married about nine years later. She is my best friend. She got a proper job before me and stood with me on the financial front. She sent me fare and even bought the first car we used. I appreciate her for all the support,” he said.

