President Ruto continues rendering Uhuru appointees ‘jobless’

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta when he hosted then President Dr William Ruto at State House, Nairobi ahead of the latter's swearing-in ceremony at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | PSCU

President William Ruto has continued revoking appointments to various parastatals in the country that were made by retired president Uhuru Kenyatta. The head of state has also revoked the appointment of five parastatals heads.

In a special gazette notice on February 3, 2023, the president appointed former Defence Forces chief Samson Mwathethe as the chairman of the Kenya Forestry Research Institute.

General (Rtd) Mwathethe, has taken the position of Dr John Waithaka who was appointed during President Kenyatta’s regime. The incoming chair is expected to serve in the post for a period of three years.

The Head of State has also revoked the appointment of Agnes Odhiambo as the chair of the Board of Directors of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and replacing her with Aden Noor Ali.

President Ruto has also appointed Dr Jane Lagat as chair of Women Enterprise Fund Advisory Board for a period of three years.

At the State Corporations Advisory Committee, the president has revoked the appointment of Ambassador Dennis Awori and appointed Joseph Kimani Machiri to the position. Claire Sifuna Wanyama, Ahmed Abdi Rashid, Mary Murangi Mugo and Caroline Cherono Kilisha have been appointed committee members.

At the same time, Philip Charo has been dropped as the chair of the board of directors of the Coast Development Authority and replaced by Mzee Mwinyi Mzee.

Board members Muad Mohammed Khalif, Fouzia Abass, Hassan Rashid Nzinga, Jeff Saye, Julius Kariuki Ndegwa, Ibrahim Khamis and Abdullahi Mohamed Abdi have also been removed.

Since he assumed office as the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya, President Ruto has made key appointments in various parastatals.

On December 23, 2022, President Ruto appointed former Transport Cabinet Secretary Engineer Michael Kamau the chairperson of the NHIF Board for a period of three years, after revoking the appointment of Lewis Nguyai.

On January 20, 2023, the president appointed Abdi Bare Duale the chairperson of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO), replacing David Azangu Ngaira whose appointment was also revoked

On the same date, President Ruto appointed Charles Githinji the chair of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, replacing James Atebe whose appointment was revoked.

