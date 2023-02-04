Tecno donates computers to former street children at Bosco Boys’ Home





Former street children at Bosco Boys’ Home have a reason to smile after Chinese mobile manufacturing company Tecno donated 26 computers to enhance their learning.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Friday, Tecno mobile brand manager, Mr Peter Shi, said the donation will help equip the learners with the desired computing skills.

“Investing in the environment that we operate in is very important for Tecno mobile. There is no better way to do this than through investing in our children who are our future. I am more than happy to work with Bosco Boys in Nairobi because they do give us hope in humanity. Today we are very happy to give Bosco Boys computers because technology is the future and we need to make children have as many opportunities as possible to start engaging in technology. We should never forget the marginalized in our country,” Shi said.

Two weeks ago, Tecno mobile launched the Phantom X2 series that has a back cover made from recycled materials. The company also donated foodstuff such as beans, greengrams, sugar, cooking oil, maize and wheat flour and boxes of milk.

“Together with Tecno mobile we have also donated stationery and foodstuff. We will work together to do more for these beautiful children and other areas,” said Ropem Telcom Director Mr Moses Mutungi.

Bosco Boys’ Home is a charitable home for children from the street which transforms and integrates marginalized children in the society. It was established in 1990 by the Salesians of Don Bosco as a rescue center for street children in Nairobi.

At the onset the home only provided meals and temporary accommodation for street children.

Kenya has a large population of homeless street families. According to irinnews.org, in Kenya there are 250,000-300,000 children living on the streets, with more than 60,000 of them in Nairobi.

Street children face endless cruelties. Their rights are violated many times by adults who are meant to protect them.

Meanwhile, various children homes across the country continue to provide street children informal education and rehabilitation.

Through such programmes, more than 5000 boys and girls have benefited with 145 boys rescued and placed in rehabilitation centers, 215 boys and girls enrolled in primary schools, 44 boys in technical school, 75 boys and girls being supported schools, 25 boys and girls in university, colleges and technical schools.

