Keep off our government! Gachagua tells Uhuru

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses mourners during the burial of Mary Wangeci, the mother to Bishop Daniel Kabono, the chairman of the association of Pentecostal and Evangelical Clergy of Kenya at Kagonye Primar School grounds in Nyeri County on January 21, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a fresh onslaught on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of meddling in the Kenya Kwanza government.

With mentioning the retired head of state by name, the Deputy President said those who are criticizing the current government had their chance but they failed.

“We want to tell those people that they had their chance but they still failed. Let them give us time to do what is expected of us. They have no business telling us what to do. Let them learn from us,” Gachagua said on Friday in Mombasa.

The Deputy President also said the former head of state wasted his two terms playing what Gachagua termed as dirty politics.

“He sabotaged the farmers’ subsidized fertilizers. We gave him enough time and now see the results. He brought this country to its knees economically,” Gachagua said.

However, he said the Kenya Kwanza government is working tirelessly to improve the economy.

“All we need is time and they will see how we are building this economy by increasing production through innervations in the agricultural sector. That is the only way to seek address the cost of food in Kenya,” Gachagua said.

The DP made the remarks after he flagged off thousands of bags of cheap fertilizers at Mombasa Railway Terminus.

Gachagua said the government has hastened the distribution of affordable farm input so that farmers could access them in time for the planting season set to start next month. He said they expected most of the farmers in the 12 pilot counties to get the fertilizers by mid next month.

“We want to ensure that the cost of food is reduced in the country. This is why we have invested so much in the agricultural center,” he said.

Since he assumed office of the DP has been constantly attacking Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga, whose candidature in last year’s presidential election was supported by Mr Kenyatta.

Mr Gachagua has kept reiterating that Mr Odinga should accept he lost the election to President William Ruto. He has also been telling Mr Odinga that the Ruto government will not accept a handshake with the opposition leader.

