Ruto: Rigathi ni mtu wangu wa mkono

President William Ruto with his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua at JKIA when he left for London, United Kingdom to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s burial. PHOTO | PSCU

President William Ruto has referred to his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua as his errand boy (mtu wangu wa mkono).

While delivering his speech during the commissioning of Thiba dam in Kirinyaga county, President Ruto also ordered the immediate opening of the Wang’uru International Stadium. He asked his Deputy to ensure it happens as soon as possible.

“On matters of the stadium which your governor had asked about, Rigathi ni mtu wangu wa mkono. He will go look for the keys and we can open the stadium.”

Mtu wa mkono is a term President Ruto oftenly uses while in his off the cuff speeches.

He once famously conceeded to being prominent businessman Cyrus Jirongo’s mtu wa mkono.

“I was his errand boy, but he is now annoyed with me because I am the Deputy President and he is wondering how I managed that.”

President Ruto and his Deputy were elected after winning the August 2022 polls.

Adding that the stadium is not a monument and should be for the service of the people, Ruto added, “Fortune sacco is the premier league of people here and we want them to continue. The governor has promised us she will ensure the grass is well manicured and watered so that we can build Kirinyaga and Kenya.”

The government upgraded the stadium in 2020 to international standards with the intention of increasing the region’s capacity to host major competitions as well boost sports in the area.

The Sh300 million-project kicked off following a directive by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta but had not been used for its primary purpose prompting the complaints. Mwea Mp Mary Maingi accused some officials from the former regime of delaying the opening the sports facility. “The stadium was completed and is now ready for use but some people are staying with the keys. We need it so that our sportsmen and women can utilize it,” she said. Also read: ‘Mr President, I have a covid vaccine,’ man interrupts Ruto’s speech in Kirinyaga

President Ruto while commissioning the Thiba dam said that it would help increase Mwea rice production by 10,000 acres – from the current 25,000 acres to 35,000 acres.

The construction of the 15.6-million cubic metres dam was commissioned by former President Uhuru Kenyatta. Last month, the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) reported that the Sh7.8 billion Thiba Dam in Gichugu Constituency had been filled to full capacity.

The 40m tall and 1 km long dam will help secure a full year-round water supply for the country’s agriculture department with rice farmers set to be the biggest beneficiaries.