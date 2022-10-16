‘Life has ups and downs’ murder suspect Ms Chania’s Facebook video days to husband’s murder

Former Women rep aspirant for Kiambu County Ms Glady's Chania when she appeared before Thika Resident Magistrate Mr Oscar Wanyaga to answer fraud charges.She is said to have conned two individuals of Sh 400,000 between the year 2017 and 2018 by pretending she was in a position to fly them to America for greener pastures

The politician accused of killing her husband uploaded a video on Facebook with advice of ‘what needs to be done’ when one is ‘facing challenges and problems.

The video was uploaded three days before her husband went missing, only to be discovered dead.

Police say she is a prime suspect in the murder.

In the video dated October 7th 2022, Gladys Chania shared motivational advice to her followers.

The video titled, ‘May God bless you all and give you plenty harvest in whatever you do ❤️🙏 Amen!’ Ms Chania appeared to be in good moods and smiled all through.

Taking a video while driving a car, she also heaped praise on Thika road which was without traffic.

Thika Road is a 12-lane, 50km highway that links Nairobi to the industrial town of Thika.

“Just to remind you today that life is not a bed of roses but what I would encourage you is whenever you get some lemons try to make some lemonade out of it so that it doesn’t go to waste. In this life you will find that there are ups and downs but that is how life was created to be. It is not just about you as a person it is how it is. And that is why you see when it comes to believers you’ve God the Father, Jesus and Holy Spirit.”

Adding, “When we come to others, they still have others they believe when they are in problems. Remember we have to build the nation. With all that you have undergone, with all what you have. Don’t let it be a block to what you do everyday to serve where you serve either in your family if you are not working, outside here giving service to community, public service. Make sure you commit yourself in totality so that God can also be able to bless you. I love you, I love you, namulombotove sana.”

Ms Chania on the evening of Friday, October 14, 2022, made a report to the police saying her husband, a Rwandan based businessman business, was missing.

Police say that Ms Chania acted out of anger in the murder plot after she found out that her husband and father of their three children was having an affair with another woman.

Their relationship (Ms Chania and her late hubby) hit rock bottom forcing the woman to spend her time at their Thika home while Mr Mwangi would stay at her five-bedroomed Mang’u residence whenever he was in the country.

