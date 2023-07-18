Sakaja empowers content creators, sets up designated filming zone

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has expressed his commitment to providing a conducive environment for content creators in the city, ensuring that they can pursue their filming activities without harassment from the ‘Kanjo cops’ – inspectorate.

Speaking on Gukena FM this morning, the city’s CEO acknowledged content creators’ significant role in marketing Nairobi to tourists through their online photos and videos.

Governor Sakaja emphasized no problem with taking photos in the city. He encouraged content creators to visit on weekends to witness the vibrant atmosphere where young people are actively engaged in producing captivating content.

Sakaja also recognized their efforts to showcase and promote the city to a wider audience.

To further support their endeavors, plans are underway to open Uhuru Park as a designated location for content creation and business activities.

“We want to support our people, and soon we will provide recording facilities for our young artists. Additionally, we will address the issue of local content being underrepresented in some media houses.

It’s disheartening to turn on the TV in the morning and see an overwhelming focus on Nigerian music and movies. Nigeria’s creative economy is a prime example of how local content can drive job creation, and we should follow suit,” Governor Sakaja emphasized.

Governor Sakaja also touched on the issue of the drug menace affecting the city’s youth.

He urged young individuals to prioritize hard work and strive for success through legitimate means.

Acknowledging men’s often unspoken challenges, he encouraged them to seek help and support when dealing with mental health issues.

He cautioned against aspiring to replicate flashy lifestyles seen online, reminding them that such success is often the result of a long journey.

He stressed that drug abuse is not a solution to life’s problems.

“Men rarely talk about their problems, but with these mental health issues, kindly look for someone to talk to. Drugs will only destroy your lives completely.”

