Sakaja: I’m a believer, I won’t close churches over noise pollution

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja gestures when he met a team from Nation Media Group (NMG) led by Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama on November 23, 2022 at County Hall in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has finally stated his position on the place of churches and mosques in his war on noise pollution in the city.

The governor has categorically stated that he will not move around the county closing the places of worship, but instead, he will initiate dialogue.

Governor Sakaja said the church and other places of worship are where people do understand the law, urging them to also do what the law provides.

“We are going to have a conversation with the churches. Let us be considerate of others, that is how you spread the gospel, by being a good example. Of course siwezi enda kufunga kanisa (I can’t go round shutting down churches). Hiyo sitafanya (That will not happen) because I’m a believer and I will not touch a place of worship, whether it’s a mosque, a church or a synagogue. But we are urging them to set an example and be responsible,” Sakaja said.

At the same time, the governor said he will not change his tone on the bars and nightclubs operating within the estates.

The governor spoke on Thursday at the Green Park Bus Terminus where he oversaw the relocation of long-distance vehicles from the CBD.

The governor said children will now have peace of mind to sleep without being disturbed by loud music from nighclubs.

“Let’s take care of our young people, let the children sleep in the estates. We have cancelled all the nightclub licenses in the estates and they will continue to operate as bars and restaurants, not as nightclubs,” he said.

On the issue of unemployment that will arise from the closure of a section of nightclubs, the governor said no one will close their places of entertainment if they follow the law.

“The CBD, Industrial Area, Woodvale Groove in Westlands, those will be entertainment hotspots that you yourselves will enjoy,” he said.

The governor has also reached out to all nightclub owners in Nairobi to support his move towards a city of order, whereby the CBD will be the place for playing such loud music.

