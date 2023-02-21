Sakaja’s medical supplies stolen before reaching shelves

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja while appearing before the County Public Investment and Special Funds Committee at KICC in Nairobi on February 14, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja while appearing before the County Public Investment and Special Funds Committee at KICC in Nairobi on February 14, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU





The Nairobi City County enforcement officers have apprehended three suspects for stealing health services commodities and supplies at the Lady Northey Hospital.

According to Governor Johnson Sakaja, the arrests were made on Monday morning following a tip off.

The three were in a Toyota van full of medical supplies that were recently flagged off by Governor Sakaja. The suspects were taken to Kilimani Police station.

Also read: Ole Kina dismisses Kibwana’s nomination for anti-graft body’s top job

In a statement, the county government said the three suspects were caught stealing using a van that had been filled with drugs from one of the county’s facilities.

Following the arrest, Governor Sakaja said the suspects will be prosecuted and if found guilty will serve as an example to the other people who might be planning to do the same.

The governor has since deployed more than 100 police officers in all county health facilities to ensure security is provided to not only the health facilities but also patients.

Also read: You reap what you sow, Senator Cherargei backs Ruto for rewarding loyalists

“Any staff found stealing medical commodities, equipment meant to benefit Nairobians will not only be arrested, but I will personally ensure they are jailed. Nairobians have suffered enough due to lack of drugs and therefore anyone standing in the way of service delivery will face the music,” Sakaja said.

The incident comes barely a week after the governor launched distribution of medical supplies to all the 17 constituencies within Nairobi.

The medical supplies from Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) were worth Sh244 million and were to be delivered in two batches.

During the flag off of the supplies, the governor said his administration will not allow drugs to be stolen from the public hospitals.

Also read: Rewarding loyalties: Itumbi, Mariga, Malala shortlisted for CAS jobs