Motorist in court for threatening to chop off another driver’s head

Ibrahim Maalim when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Naiarobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Ibrahim Maalim when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Naiarobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A motorist who allegedly threatened to chop off another motorist’s neck has been charged with issuing death threats contrary to section 223 (1) of the penal code.

Ibrahim Mohammed Maalim was charged with threatening to kill Ahmedsadak Abshir in Eastleigh on February 18, 2023 by uttering words the “I will cut your neck with this knife.”

Also read: DPP given 15 days to file report on murder of rally driver Asad Khan

The complainant was driving when he met the accused person who was also driving on the same road. Mr Maalim accused Mr Abshir of obstruction after which an argument ensued between them.

It is then that Mr Maalim allegedly alighted from his car with a knife and issued the threats while hurling insults at him even as Mr Abshir remained in his car to avoid trouble.

Also read: Man jumps off rooftop of posh Kilimani apartments

Police officers on patrol arrived on the scene and disarmed Mr Maalim and arrested him. The suspect was taken to Pangani Police Station he was held in custody.

Mr Maalim denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of the Makadara Law Courts and was released on a bond of Sh500,000. The case will be mentioned on March 28, 2023 before hearing starts on May 8, 2023.