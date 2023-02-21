DPP given 15 days to file report on murder of rally driver Asad Khan





The Milimani Court in Nairobi County has given the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) 15 days to file a report on how an alleged murder case on rally driver Maxine Wahome should proceed.

Appearing before magistrate Bernard Ochoi, the officials from the office of the DPP and sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were directed to handover the report on March 7, 2023.

The magistrate also ordered detectives attached to the DCI to ensure they handover the apartment the two lovers lived in to the owner by end of this week. Ms Wahome is accused of murdering Mr Khan, who was her boyfriend, inside their home in Nairobi.

“The DCI team and the office of the DPP has an obligation to inform this court of the findings. I give the DPP and the investigating officer 15 days to file a report on the findings and how they wish to proceed with the matter,” the magistrate said, adding that it was the court procedure.

The magistrate also said that it will not be in order that the miscellaneous application is closed without the findings and can only be referred to as abuse of the court.

He said there was no need of closing a house where the two lovers lived for that long and they should ensure they collect all the details they need from the scene by Saturday this week.

In January 2023, State Prosecutor James Gachoka said Ms Wahome should be investigated in relation to the death.

“The circumstances in this investigation have changed following the death of the Assad last December. Maxine is now being investigated for murder and grievous harm. I request the matter to be mentioned in 14 days,” Mr Gachoka told the court.

He told the court that there was a scuffle between Ms Wahome and Mr Khan where the latter was seriously injured and later succumbed while receiving treatment in hospital.

