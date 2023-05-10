Samidoh’s savage responses to fans ‘meddling’ in his marital troubles

Left: Samidoh with his wife Edday Nderitu and their children and the musician with his baby mama Karen Nyamu and their child. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Left: Samidoh with his wife Edday Nderitu and their children and the musician with his baby mama Karen Nyamu and their child. PHOTOS | COURTESY





Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has been clapping back at fans who have been “meddling” in his life, especially those who appear to be overly concerned with marital troubles.

In posts he has been making, Samidoh almost always gets comments from his fans comment about the two women in his life, his wife Edday Nderitu and baby mama Karen Nyamu.

And after Edday recently left for the USA with their children, speculation has been rife on social media that that could be the end of the marriage.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE – Eric Omondi says he is not quitting comedy, reveals political dream

However, Samidoh has refused to be put down by all the trolls.

For instance, one fan told him, “Kababa utafanya nini na sioni bibi aki come (What will you do now that she has left you?).

To this he responded: “Si pia wewe hukaa bila bibi. (Don’t you also stay without a wife?)”

Another fan asked “I thought you are in the US,” to which Samidoh shot back with, “Kwani wewe ulifika? (Have you been there yourself?)”

Also read: Wema Sepetu reveals why she broke up with Diamond Platnumz

“I saw your person with someone else,” yet an other fan wrote.

“Even yours has been seen with ten people but you do not know,” Samidoh responded.

“Are you single?” one fan asked.

“Niko three phase,” he responded.

While Samidoh appears to thrive in the controversy surrounding his marriage, his wife Edday has repeatedly made it clear that theirs is not a happy marriage.

Also read: Nicah the Queen: 12 men have asked me to marry them since Dr Ofweneke separation