Sh800 DNA kits are fake, government says KOT reacts

The waiting period for paternity results in Kenya could be anywhere between three to 10 working days.DNA-test. PHOTO | POOL

The waiting period for paternity results in Kenya could be anywhere between three to 10 working days.DNA-test. PHOTO | POOL





The government has warned Kenyans on the home DNA kits terming them as fake.

The Ministry of Health through the Pharmacy and Poison Board (PPB) says it has not authorised the sale of DNA kits.

The PPB further asked the public to ignore the kits.

“Please not that the PPB has not authorized any retail to sell the such kits and therefore appeal the public to be on the lookout for retailers selling these kits,” read the statement signed by Dr Siyoi, the CEO PPB.

Encouraging consumers to report any retailers selling related products, PPB listed authorized medical devices saying they can be found through their website urging Kenyans to check them out.

Also read: Check out Mama Rachel Ruto’s Prada shoe taste

Here are some of Kenyans reactions following the government’s response;

You are encouraging people to continue with infidelity..we need these kits — Self Made Homme🇰🇪 (@jeffanangwe) January 12, 2023

Are those kits medicine, stick to your lane — SylviaSly (@NgendoSly) January 13, 2023

Sasa mnataka pia kukula tender ya DNA kits? — Bravo One💀 (@RWayodi) January 13, 2023

At least they care about men,no heart attacks 😅 https://t.co/lFg4Su63gJ — Willis Odera (@WillisOdera8) January 12, 2023

Wadau tungoje kiasi tu. Freedom is coming https://t.co/IlfmND5YMv — Stan Arts (@realmumo) January 13, 2023

Why would a govt institution lock comments? Watu watapima tu, you gate-keep for big pharma. https://t.co/O9F5qTX4yn — Tony Weru (@TonyWeru3) January 12, 2023

@ppbkenya Why have you disabled comments? Kwani your admin is a woman under siege?🤣🤣 Fine: Why don't you authorise Home DNA Test Kits? https://t.co/TCIwKbT8NF — Setanei (@TSetanei) January 12, 2023

Mwenye aliandika hii lazima anaogopa kuwa victim https://t.co/h93KzqPYxx — Sting (@Mamushkhaimuna) January 12, 2023

DNA kits have been on sale in recent times, causing public conversation.

The kits reportedly cost Sh800. The news about these new kits were revealed by former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga on Monday, January 9, when she tweeted that the Kenyan market had allowed DNA paternity testing kits that can be used at home.

Alternatively, the Sh800 home DNA test kit that is said to be available in pharmacies and supermarkets is actually only a simple collection kit/swab and not a test kit.

While clarifying, Dr Ahmed Kalebi, a consultant pathologist based in Nairobi, explained that for the actual DNA test, the sample collected has to be mailed/shipped to the lab, where the testing fee is a minimum of Sh15,000.

“Unfortunately there seems to be a lot of misinformation going round perpetuated by social media comments suggesting that the DNA test only costs Sh800. That is not true. The test costs more than Sh16,000,” Dr Kalebi explained in a series of tweets.

DNA tests are usually carried out to determine if a man is the biological father of a child. It is based on the fact that 50 per cent of a child’s DNA is inherited from the father and 50 per cent from the mother.

Also read: Government stops MCSK from collecting music royalties