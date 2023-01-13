Dear Nairobians, here is how to avoid getting super gonorrhea





The Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) has reported a high rate of gonorrhea infections among Nairobians.

Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which is transmitted through sexual intercourse with an infected person.

Super gonorrhea affecting Nairobians is also reported to be completely resistant to all antimicrobials, making it a serious concern.

If left untreated, gonorrhea can lead to severe health effects such as infertility in both men and women. This is troubling news for Kenyans.

To avoid contracting gonorrhea, medical professionals recommend the following:

Practice safe sex by using condoms every time you have sex. Limit your number of sexual partners. Get tested regularly for STIs, especially if you have a new sexual partner or multiple partners. Talk to your partner(s) about their STI status and get tested together. Avoiding having sex with anyone who has an STI.

It’s important to note that while these steps can greatly reduce your risk of contracting gonorrhea, they do not provide 100% protection. Therefore, it’s important also to be aware of the symptoms of gonorrhea and to seek medical attention if you suspect you may have been infected.

Another way to reduce the risk of contracting gonorrhea is to be vaccinated against it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that all sexually active individuals aged 26 and younger be vaccinated against gonorrhea and certain groups of people at increased risk of infection, such as men who have sex with men.

It’s also important to be aware of the symptoms of gonorrhea, which can include a burning sensation during urination, abnormal discharge from the genitals, and pain or discomfort in the pelvic area. If you experience any of these symptoms, you must see a healthcare provider for testing and treatment.

Additionally, practising abstinence or being in a mutually monogamous relationship with a partner who has been tested and is known to be uninfected are also effective ways to reduce the risk of contracting gonorrhea.

It’s also important to note that it’s possible to have gonorrhea and not experience any symptoms, so regular testing is recommended even if you have no symptoms.

