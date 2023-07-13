Shakilla clears the air on her intimate video with Bongo singer Lava Lava





Socialite Shakilla has addressed the emergence of an intimate video featuring herself and Tanzanian singer Lava Lava, a signee of Diamond’s music label, Wasafi.

The video, which surfaced on social media, has caused quite a stir among netizens due to its intriguing nature.

The footage appears to be a selfie video, capturing Shakilla and Lava Lava in bed together, with the singer seemingly in a deep slumber.

Since its release, the video has garnered a mix of hilarious and speculative comments from internet users.

Shakilla, wanting to set the record straight, spoke out regarding the video and provided some clarity on the situation.

She alleged that the said video is an old video that was taken in 2021 by someone she is no longer in communication with.

“There’s a video circulating online with me and the named person in the video. I would like to let it be known I am as surprised to see the video as anyone else,” she said.

“This footage was taken over 2 years ago using a third party’s phone, whom I have not spoken to or seen in over a year. I am not going to entertain any questions or engage in discussions about this video since I am not responsible for its release or any interactions with the third party involved,” she explained.

While Shakilla has chosen not to delve further into the details of the video, speculations and concerns have arisen among fans.

Speculations have emerged among some individuals, hinting at the possibility that both Shakilla and Lava Lava might be seeking publicity through the controversial video.

Some suggest that the singer could potentially use the situation to generate attention for his upcoming music project.

One fan, going by the username @mideva_cynthia, expressed a more optimistic perspective, speculating that the video could potentially be a preview for a future music video.

“Maybe it’s a music video that will come out in the future. I’m trying to be positive about this.”

In a light-hearted manner, another user, @seuntreacts, playfully poked fun at Lava Lava, humorously suggesting that he should have been aware of the consequences of bringing his phone into the bedroom.

Their comment read, “At this point, make sure they don’t take their phones into your house or room. I thought male celebs knew this already.”

