Similarities between Kennedy Rapudo’s first and second proposal to Amber Ray





Kennedy Rapudo has vowed to make socialite Amber Ray the love of his life.

Kennedy proposed to Amber Ray for the second time last night, proof that the two are still going strong.

A second proposal is a perfect opportunity to do all the things you may wish you could have done the first time.

The dress code was all white and Amber Ray chose to have an indoor event. Amber and Rapudo chose the same theme colour from their first proposal, red and white. According to a video on their friends social media platforms, Rapudo also used the same ring to propose to his lover, a diamond ring. During a second proposal, the proposal guide suggests that it is always good to consider a different style of engagement ring. “Try not to reuse the engagement ring from your first proposal.”

Infront of their friends and family, Rapudo went down on his knee and promised to always love her no matter how many times they break up.

In his tribute, Rapudo added that he was unhappy during their brief alleged separation.

“Baby girl, A gal toto! We were meant to be together. No matter how many times we fight, I will always comes back to you. You are my wife. Without you, it will always be sorrow, no happiness”

The much-anticipated baby shower for socialite Amber Ray was supposed to go down two weeks ago when she announced she had cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances.

Comedian Eric Omondi even arrived in a white Mercedes Benz to add to the glamour.

Amber Ray was given a diamond ring during this second proposal.

Amber and Rapudo has announced that they had broken up a few months ago although some of their followers still believe it was clout chasing.

Rapudo proposed to Amber Ray while in Dubai after her Birthday in 2022.

On a red carpet, Rapudo went down on one knee and proposed to his future wife clad in a red dress by the beach.

During Rapudo’s birthday last week, Amber Ray took to social media to wish him a happy birthday, sharing a heartfelt video that featured clips of the couple together set to Luther Vandross’ romantic lyrics,

“Your love is all I’ll ever need.”

Later in the evening, Rapudo was treated to a dinner party attended by close friends and family.

The event celebrated his life and the love he shared with Amber Ray.

While the couple had previously been rumored to have split, their recent display of affection suggests they are still together.

Fans have been quick to support the couple, with many expressing their excitement about the possibility of a reconciliation.

Rapudo shared the video with a long caption expressing his happiness, saying:

“I am happy! Happy because I am not defined by what people say, happy because I have a family that loves and cares about what matters to me.”

He thanked his mother for giving birth to him and acknowledged the love he had received from his extended family.

