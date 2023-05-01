‘Pray for him’, Mr Seed’s family update their after surviving fatal accident





Gospel singer Mr Seed and his family have updated their fans on his health condition after he survived a fatal road accident.

The singer was left with injuries on his hand and legs, according to a video shared on social media.

Fellow gospel singer DK Kwenye Beats was also involved in the same accident and sustained injuries according to a video shared by renowned musician Bahati.

Starborn Empire, on behalf of Mr Seed informed the public that on April 23, 2023, Mr Seed was involved in a gruesome road accident that left him with a pelvic fracture.

He was one of five passengers including one of his photographers, a videographer, an artist, and a businessman.

According to a statement, one of the passengers with him and two from the other vehicle involved lost their lives in the accident.

The statement further said that Seed is currently receiving medical attention and is in stable condition.

“However, due to his injuries, he has been advised by medical professionals to take a three-week bed rest to fully recover and we are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery,” read part of the statement.

Seed’s family ask that the public respect his privacy and give him time to focus on his recovery.

The family further promised to continue to provide updates on Seed’s condition and progress as they become available.

“We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to show their support for Mr Seed and the other passengers during this difficult time. Your messages of love and encouragement mean the world to them and us.”

The veteran gospel singer has promised to continue creating and sharing his art with the world despite the setbacks.

“Please keep Mr Seed in your prayers,” the family said.

His wife Nimo expressed how lucky her husband was to have escaped from the accident.

“I can’t believe my husband is alive, never been this scared in my life,” wrote Nimo.

She then shared a photo of the accident scene and wrote;

“I don’t know whether to be happy that some friends survived cause I can’t stop crying because others lost their lives too.

Everything is a blur. I just remember running and seeing them on the ground and begging him to wake up.”

Singer Bahati has wished his friends and musicians @Dkkwenyebeat , @Mrseedofficial and three others a quick recovery.

“Sending Love and Prayers to all the affected Families and to My Brothers as they go through the healing Process. It shall be well,” he said sharing a video of DK Kwenye Beat and Mr Seed in hospital.

